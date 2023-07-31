Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shockwave Medical worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,010,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,582,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,347 shares of company stock worth $6,535,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $262.54. 25,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day moving average of $243.24. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

