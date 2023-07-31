Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 88,867 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 88,867 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EQT worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in EQT by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,116 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in EQT by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.