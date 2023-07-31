Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,435 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 224,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Miller Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Miller Industries by 654.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. 9,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $431.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

