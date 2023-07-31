My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Hits $980,256.74

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $980,256.74 and $200,101.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003053 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009082 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

