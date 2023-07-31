Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Raised to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

Nabors Industries stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.42. 23,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,219. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $190.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

