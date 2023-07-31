Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.60 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

Featured Stories

