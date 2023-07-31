Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.60 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
