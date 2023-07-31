Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Tops $92.64 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $92.64 million and $940,209.77 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,224.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00317120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.45 or 0.00856979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00548249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00063573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00135769 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

