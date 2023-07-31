Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 34,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NATH traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. 7,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,029. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $324.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.