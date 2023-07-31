National Bank Financial Trims ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Target Price to C$44.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932. ATCO has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.