National Bankshares Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$142.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$141.81.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

L opened at C$116.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.54. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$105.57 and a 1 year high of C$129.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.6177215 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

