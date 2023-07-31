National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.11.

National Vision Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EYE opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. National Vision has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. Equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

