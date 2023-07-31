Needham & Company LLC Raises TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $120.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.40.
TriNet Group Price Performance
TriNet Group stock opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
