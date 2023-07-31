NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 924,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 175,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 340,715 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 224,056 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $859.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,122.00 and a beta of 1.40. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

