NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.84

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.84 and last traded at $109.46, with a volume of 199398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.50.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NetEase by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $21,557,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $20,774,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

