Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $438.97. 6,548,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,255 shares of company stock valued at $27,602,522. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.