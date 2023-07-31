NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$945.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.54 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,655,000 after acquiring an additional 62,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.