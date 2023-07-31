Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

