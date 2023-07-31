New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.0% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 149,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,940. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

