New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.84. 2,667,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,491. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $335.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

