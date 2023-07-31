NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 117.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

