NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 50,801,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 51,374,496 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $14.74.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 161.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

