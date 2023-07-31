NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 173.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569,677 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 3.27% of NiSource worth $378,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,858. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

