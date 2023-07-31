Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.40.

NSC stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

