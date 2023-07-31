Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Lowered to $615.00 at Bank of America

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $655.00 to $615.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $509.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOC traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.13. 407,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,747. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.29 and its 200-day moving average is $455.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,708,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.