Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.80

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 82606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after buying an additional 679,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

