nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $864.20 million-$879.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.98 million.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.29. 272,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,953. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $55.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 83,198 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

