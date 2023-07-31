O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions makes up 4.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 534,572 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $20,327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $20,520,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $8,567,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $6,320,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,646,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,486,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $6,320,783.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,646,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,486,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,507.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

