Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293,443 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232,568. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

