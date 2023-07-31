Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $81.84. 149,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

