Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $3.00. The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.56. 5,091,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,828,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

