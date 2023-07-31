Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

