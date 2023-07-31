Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) is TTP Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

TTP Investments Inc. lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Olin comprises approximately 1.9% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $57.78. 1,079,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,467. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.