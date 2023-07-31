ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up to $105.09

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $109.74. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 4,787,430 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

