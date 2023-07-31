ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up to $105.09

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $109.74. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 4,787,430 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73.
In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
