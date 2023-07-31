OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.56 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

