Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,690. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

