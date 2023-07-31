Oracle’s (ORCL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.29. 765,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a market cap of $315.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Oracle by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,431,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.