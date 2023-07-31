Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.75.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 13.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 383,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,024,000 after purchasing an additional 138,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

