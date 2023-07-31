PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,320,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.43. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

