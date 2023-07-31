PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.
PacWest Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PACW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,320,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.43. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.
PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.
