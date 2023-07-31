Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

