Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.47

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 1062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.