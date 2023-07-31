Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,444 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,487 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

