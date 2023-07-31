Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ADT by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.37. 834,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,842. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). ADT had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In related news, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Porpora purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $61,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 487,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,151.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.