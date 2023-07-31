Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $182.40. 4,501,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

