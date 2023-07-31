Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,369 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $124.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.28.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.