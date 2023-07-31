Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

