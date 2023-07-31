Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.93. 244,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.187 per share. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.