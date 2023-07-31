Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85.
Paramount Group Stock Up 0.6 %
PGRE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 2,125,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,915. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.
Paramount Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -82.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Featured Articles
