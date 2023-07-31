Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85.

Paramount Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PGRE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 2,125,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,915. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

