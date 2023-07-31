Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 77 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.25. 705,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,784. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $314.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

