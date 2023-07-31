Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,950,063. The company has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

