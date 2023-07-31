Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

